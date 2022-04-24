Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.30

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.10 to C$0.95 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of CVE GSV opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.01.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

