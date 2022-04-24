Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,395.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and $5,395.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00265516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001389 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (CRYPTO:GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,985,115 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

