Golden Goose (GOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $90,894.00

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $144,539.84 and $90,894.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.47 or 0.07314542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.