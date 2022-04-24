Golden Goose Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $146,338.24 and approximately $97,038.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.04 or 0.07394775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.99 or 0.99474096 BTC.

Golden Goose Coin Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.