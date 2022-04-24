Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Volume Tops $166,995.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $190,559.34 and approximately $166,995.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (CRYPTO:GUM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

