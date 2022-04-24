Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 355 ($4.62).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.07) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($933,852.07).
About Grainger (Get Rating)
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.