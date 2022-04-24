Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 355 ($4.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.71) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.07) target price on shares of Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Grainger alerts:

In other news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.77), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($933,852.07).

LON:GRI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 294 ($3.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,511. Grainger has a 1 year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 300.61.

About Grainger (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.