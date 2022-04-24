Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $163.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PAC. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 1.75. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $102.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

