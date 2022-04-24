Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

