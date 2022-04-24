Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
GGAL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ:GGAL opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia (Get Rating)
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
