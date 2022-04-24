Guggenheim Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $520.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $660.00 to $520.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $606.75.

SAM stock opened at $350.70 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $325.53 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $1,440,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

