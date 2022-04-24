GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $90.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.77. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,279 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,452,000 after acquiring an additional 945,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,753,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,097,000 after acquiring an additional 233,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,117,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,343,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,846,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

