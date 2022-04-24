Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $37.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

