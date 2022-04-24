Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

HALO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 913,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,589. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.02. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,068,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,784,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after acquiring an additional 497,705 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 62.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 456,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

