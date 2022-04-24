Hamster (HAM) Trading 13.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Hamster has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $177,047.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.16 or 0.07315606 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042216 BTC.

