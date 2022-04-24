Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €138.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €138.80 ($149.25) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($211.83) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €179.00 ($192.47) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($220.43) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannover Rück has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.83 ($190.14).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €146.80 ($157.85) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €153.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €160.51. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($125.13).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

