Harfst & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,472,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,338. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.24. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $118.15 and a twelve month high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

