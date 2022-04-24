Harmony (ONE) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $41.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00250062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104529 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,432,665,434 coins and its circulating supply is 11,956,209,434 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

