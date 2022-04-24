Harmony (ONE) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $41.65 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.89 or 0.00250062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00104529 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,432,665,434 coins and its circulating supply is 11,956,209,434 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

