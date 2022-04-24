Hathor Tops One Day Volume of $1.83 Million (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Hathor has a market cap of $106.66 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001171 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00047061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.90 or 0.07405259 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,627.76 or 1.00021705 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 905,808,032 coins and its circulating supply is 229,863,032 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

