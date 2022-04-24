Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts Give SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) a €13.60 Price Target

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €13.60 ($14.62) price target on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($19.35) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($22.04) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.98) target price on shares of SAF-Holland in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get SAF-Holland alerts:

SFQ opened at €7.11 ($7.65) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €8.84 and its 200-day moving average is €10.92. SAF-Holland has a 1-year low of €6.95 ($7.47) and a 1-year high of €14.49 ($15.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.73. The company has a market cap of $322.75 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-Holland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-Holland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.