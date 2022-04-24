HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.40-17.60 EPS.

Shares of HCA opened at $210.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $196.22 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

