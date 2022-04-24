HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 577.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,999 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 246,320 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $18,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. 4,468,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

Several analysts recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

HDFC Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.