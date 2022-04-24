Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

