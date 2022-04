Helium (HNT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.43 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.29 or 0.00044201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and $16.43 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00180340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00036896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00378987 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

About Helium

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,235,024 coins. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Helium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

