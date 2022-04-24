Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.37 or 0.00264477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001313 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000412 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

