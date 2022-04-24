Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,395.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HESAY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAY traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.81. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $190.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4578 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (Get Rating)

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.