Hiblocks Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.48 Million (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $20.48 million and $116,001.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,935.07 or 0.07408385 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39,687.87 or 1.00175721 BTC.

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

