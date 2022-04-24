Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,067 Price Target at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.99) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.01) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.80) to GBX 850 ($11.06) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,177 ($15.31) to GBX 1,159 ($15.08) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,014.43 ($13.20).

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 914.60 ($11.90) on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 763.60 ($9.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($13.04). The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 934.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 897.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh purchased 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 982 ($12.78) per share, with a total value of £14,327.38 ($18,640.88). Also, insider Joanne Musselle purchased 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 793 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($194,587.30).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

