Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Raised to GBX 1,067 at Barclays

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,159 ($15.08) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.31)) on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC cut Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $809.51.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HCXLF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. Hiscox has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.