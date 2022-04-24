Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5,506.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 64,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,264 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.75.

Shares of TXN traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.31. 6,355,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,417. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $159.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

