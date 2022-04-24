Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.14.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. 6,372,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,691,973. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

