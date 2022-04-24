Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded down $20.04 on Friday, hitting $571.70. 2,876,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $552.26 and a 200 day moving average of $528.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $365.29 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

