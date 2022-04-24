Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 14,117 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.86. 7,012,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,020,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.01 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

