Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.15. 5,863,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,957,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

