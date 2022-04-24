Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 404,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 368,225 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of CarParts.com worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,339,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,041,000. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,475,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,846,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CarParts.com by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,784,000 after buying an additional 373,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarParts.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

PRTS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 672,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,406. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.96 million, a PE ratio of -29.86 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $138.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Research analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

