Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Trinity Industries by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.03. The company had a trading volume of 998,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,663. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

