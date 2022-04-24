Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 427 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.54.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded down $23.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $314.67. 976,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,366. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.22 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

