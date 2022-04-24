Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,504 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.17. 6,201,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.17.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

