Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.72. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

