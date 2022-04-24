Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Hooker Furnishings worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 303.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 57,234 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hooker Furnishings during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 33.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 32.2% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

NASDAQ:HOFT traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,113. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.87. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.43). Hooker Furnishings had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.