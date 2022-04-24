HOPR Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.58 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. HOPR has a total market cap of $30.58 million and $454,586.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HOPR has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HOPR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,863.47 or 0.07314542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.