HOPR (HOPR) Market Cap Reaches $30.70 Million

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. HOPR has a market cap of $30.70 million and approximately $419,468.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HOPR has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00046737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.04 or 0.07394775 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,629.99 or 0.99474096 BTC.

About HOPR

HOPR launched on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

