Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) Financial Analysis

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $122.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Howard Hughes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 3.74 $56.10 million $1.05 96.83 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 3.93% 2.50% 0.98% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

