Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC acquired a new position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.9% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned about 1.24% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:RIET traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 13,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,140. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%.

