Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 773,194 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $385,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $110,436,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUM opened at $444.48 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $438.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.24.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

