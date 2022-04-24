Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.92) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 293 ($3.81).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 286 ($3.72) on Wednesday. Hunting has a fifty-two week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.50). The stock has a market cap of £471.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 222.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.19%.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.27), for a total transaction of £31,537.20 ($41,032.01).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

