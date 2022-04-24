Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $65.69 million and $277,939.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00019259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,487,696 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

