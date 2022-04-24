IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a $3.00 price objective on IAMGOLD and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.58.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,414,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $15,251,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

