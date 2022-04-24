iBank One Day Volume Hits $3.00 (IBANK)

iBank (IBANK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. iBank has a market cap of $5,327.94 and $3.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iBank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iBank has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

iBank Profile

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “iBankCoin is a Proof of Work / Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt encryption algorithm. IBANK can be sent anywhere for a small fee and almost intantly. iBankCoin works as a investment group that focuses on PoS coins and trading to generate revenue. “

