ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group is a global specialty minerals company. They extract potash, phosphate, bromine, magnesium and certain other minerals in Israel, potash and salt in Spain, Polysulphate(TM), salt, and certain other minerals in the United Kingdom and phosphate in China, pursuant to concessions and permits in those countries. “

ICL has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. ICL Group has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

