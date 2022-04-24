Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Raised by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 92,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 46,678 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

ITW stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.35. The stock had a trading volume of 906,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

